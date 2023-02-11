Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $20.59. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sonos shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 962,450 shares.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Sonos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $111,586.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,956.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sonos Trading Down 3.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 165,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 154.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). Sonos had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.51 million. Research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.