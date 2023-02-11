Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $357.09, but opened at $384.80. Everest Re Group shares last traded at $392.75, with a volume of 49,053 shares.

The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,840,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $108,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,847,000 after purchasing an additional 276,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.