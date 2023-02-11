Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:REGet Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $357.09, but opened at $384.80. Everest Re Group shares last traded at $392.75, with a volume of 49,053 shares.

The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

Insider Activity

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,840,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $108,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,847,000 after purchasing an additional 276,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.