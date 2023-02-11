Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $84.40 and last traded at $83.56, with a volume of 123087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.58.

The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Maximus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 577.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Maximus by 588.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.