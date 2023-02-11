Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $84.40 and last traded at $83.56, with a volume of 123087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.58.
The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Maximus Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.
In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 5,730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 577.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Maximus by 588.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77.
MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.
