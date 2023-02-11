Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $180.74 and last traded at $180.00, with a volume of 18952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.76.

The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,622,000 after purchasing an additional 267,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,451,000 after purchasing an additional 195,619 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.10.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

