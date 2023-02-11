FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.94, but opened at $33.31. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. FormFactor shares last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 109,324 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 197.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 469.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

