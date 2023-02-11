FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.94, but opened at $33.31. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. FormFactor shares last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 109,324 shares.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 197.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 469.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FormFactor Price Performance
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.
See Also
