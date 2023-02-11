QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 168889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

QNST has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Trading Down 0.8 %

QuinStreet Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of $920.46 million, a P/E ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83.

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.