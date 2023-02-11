Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $45.06 and last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 20794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.
The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.
Insider Activity at Edgewell Personal Care
In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,050,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 346,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
