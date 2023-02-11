BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $49.44 and last traded at $49.40, with a volume of 473225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.63.

The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.