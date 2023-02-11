First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives $44.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.62%.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $103,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $103,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,049,000 after buying an additional 7,800,583 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,936,000 after buying an additional 118,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

