Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives $2.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.59.

LU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Lufax Stock Performance

LU opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. Lufax has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Research analysts predict that Lufax will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lufax during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Lufax by 275.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,442.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

