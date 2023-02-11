Brokerages Set Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) PT at $28.50

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $26.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $86,415,927.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,255,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,290,855.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,969,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $86,415,927.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,255,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,290,855.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,897,552 shares of company stock worth $91,123,511. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Verona Pharma by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.