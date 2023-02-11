The Buckle, Inc. Same Store Sales Grow 1.8% in January, Stock Climbs by 0% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same-store sales increased by 1.8% in the month of January. Buckle’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BKE opened at $42.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.03. Buckle has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $332.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 67.25%.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 167.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 655,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 576,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 559,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 97.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Buckle by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 322,018 shares during the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Stories

