Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.21, but opened at $46.23. Tapestry shares last traded at $45.97, with a volume of 628,099 shares changing hands.

The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

