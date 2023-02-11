Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $11.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 2,976,063 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $780,006.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,429,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $780,006.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,429,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $860,296.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,084,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,814 shares of company stock worth $4,788,986 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

