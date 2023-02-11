Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $51.50. The stock had previously closed at $25.17, but opened at $26.38. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Li Auto shares last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 745,600 shares trading hands.

LI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Li Auto by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 116,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 100,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

