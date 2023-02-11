Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.02, but opened at $13.55. Affirm shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 14,335,442 shares.

The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.51% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The business had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $158,694.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $694,246 in the last 90 days. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.27.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

