Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $18.16. Mattel shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 2,749,058 shares.

The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

