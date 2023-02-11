Wynn Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 44,623 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 46% compared to the average daily volume of 30,652 call options.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $108.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 2.00. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.42.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently commented on WYNN. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.08.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Further Reading

