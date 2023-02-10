Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eaton by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,918,000 after purchasing an additional 247,215 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Eaton by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,418,000 after buying an additional 381,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Eaton by 7.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,638,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,408,000 after buying an additional 190,561 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $167.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

