Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.42 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,516 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,131 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $1,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $117.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average is $100.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

