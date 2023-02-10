Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 284 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global Increases Dividend

SPGI opened at $363.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.93. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55. The company has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Stories

