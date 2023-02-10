Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.82 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,535 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 636,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,870,000 after buying an additional 73,192 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 54,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $114.53 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.