Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

NASDAQ CME opened at $182.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $251.99.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

