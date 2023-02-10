Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9,607.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,267,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,750,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,809 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $16.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

