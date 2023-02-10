Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 41,695 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,695 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 29,480 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Articles

