Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after acquiring an additional 891,897 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,195 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,636,000 after purchasing an additional 622,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,572,000 after purchasing an additional 369,868 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock worth $328,017 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $233.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $50.00 in a report on Sunday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.36.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

