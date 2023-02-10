Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in American Water Works by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $149.06 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC cut their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

