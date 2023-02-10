Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of AvalonBay Communities worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 4,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB opened at $180.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.25. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

