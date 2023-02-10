Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $355,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Robert Half International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Robert Half International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $125.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $77.55.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.