Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 45,358 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,358 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,223,000. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $67.13 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.