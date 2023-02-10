Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $12.51 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,277 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Capri were worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 65.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

