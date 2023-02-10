Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $63,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,312,824.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,426 shares of company stock worth $29,686,185 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Shares of AMP opened at $348.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $356.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

