AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $53,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $155.02 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.70 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,029,288 shares of company stock worth $995,291,216 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

