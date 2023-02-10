Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $149.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $173.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.11.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Articles

