Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,967 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $60.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

