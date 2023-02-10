The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,310 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,138,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.13. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

