California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 78,166 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 78,166 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $51,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.32. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $143.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.