Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $91.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day moving average is $90.34.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,954,939 shares of company stock worth $164,694,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

