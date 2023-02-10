Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of ANSYS worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ANSYS from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.55.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSS stock opened at $271.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $341.23.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

