Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,313 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,322 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 12,313 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $189.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

