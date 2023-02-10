Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 86,097 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 86,097 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Hologic worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic Stock Performance

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

