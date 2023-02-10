Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,242 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,167,000 after purchasing an additional 583,608 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

