Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.97 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.13% of Hasbro worth $11,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Hasbro by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 383.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,042 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 17.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 71.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of HAS opened at $56.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.91. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $105.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

