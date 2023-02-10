Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GD opened at $228.66 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.37.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

