Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $10.80 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,983 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Encompass Health by 66.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

