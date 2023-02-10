Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 175.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,785 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.11% of Snap-on worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,223,000 after purchasing an additional 142,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 54,480 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $249.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $259.78.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.25.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,553.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,671 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,421 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

