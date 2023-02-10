Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Brookfield Asset Management has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $34.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion and a PE ratio of 20.92. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Sunday, January 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

