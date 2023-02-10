American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $179.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.64. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

