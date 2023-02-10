Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Livent were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 122,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 82,936 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,531,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Livent by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Livent

Several analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

