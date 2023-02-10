Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Livent were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 122,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 82,936 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,531,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Livent by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38.
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
