Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,466,247.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $120.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

